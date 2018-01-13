Police say several incidents of protests by what is understood to be EFF supporters have been reported at H&M stores in shopping centres in Gauteng.

At the East Rand Mall protesters had managed to enter the shop steal several items‚ police said on Twitter.

“SAPS members had to intervene and dispersed the group of protesters by firing rubber bullets‚” they tweeted.

The Pretoria East Rekord reported that protesters had broken the shop windows at an H&M branch at the Menlyn Park shopping centre in Tshwane‚ resulting in the entire floor at the centre being shut down.

It quoted police as saying that no injuries or arrests had been reported.

Police said that a peaceful demonstration had been held by about 150 EFF members at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

The protests come in the wake of an advertisement by international clothing company H&M showing a black child in a hoodie with the words “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle” inscribed on it which has caused worldwide outrage on social media and other platforms.