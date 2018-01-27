Big six lenders warned Brown

Last weekend, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a new board chaired by Jabu Mabuza, but this was not enough to prevent ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service from downgrading Eskom’s creditworthiness further on Friday.

The letter to Brown detailed how the six development finance institutions were “extremely concerned about the number of governance and compliance issues” at Eskom.

Eskom’s interim results, delayed since November, are due out on Tuesday. The new board’s priority is to raise R20-billion.

