Net closes in on Zwane and Gupta brothers, as SA and international authorities get ready to swoop
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, the three Gupta brothers — Atul, Rajesh and Ajay — and their associates will be charged with money laundering in the next few weeks in what will become the first state capture case to be prosecuted.
Zwane will be accused No1 for his role in a sophisticated and elaborate scheme that allegedly siphoned off R220-million meant to benefit poor farmers, to fund the Guptas’ luxurious lifestyle.
Atul, Rajesh and Ajay Gupta will be accused No2, 3 and 4, respectively. Other accused include former CEO of Gupta-owned Oakbay Nazeem Howa, Sahara Computers CEO Ashu Chawla, Oakbay CEO Ronica Ragavan, relative Varun Gupta and Kamal Vasram, the sole director of Estina, the company to which the R220-million was paid by the Free State government.
News of the finalised indictment, which is sitting with NPA boss Shaun Abrahams, comes as it emerged this week that the family have been put under surveillance by international law enforcement agencies.
The Sunday Times can reveal that South African law enforcement authorities have obtained co-operation agreements from the Indian, British and United Arab Emirates governments, which are said to be ready to assist when asked by Pretoria.
