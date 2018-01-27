New tool helps untangle and track rands and cents of lotto funding ​

Tracking National Lotteries Commission grants is difficult and time-consuming, despite its claim that it is a transparent organisation.

Commission annual reports detailing its grants are opaque and riddled with inconsistencies, and conflicting and missing information.

The top 10 recipients got multiple grants over the years, but none of the organisations is referenced in the same way. The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee, for example, is referenced in at least four different ways. The Cancer Association of South Africa has at least three different names and Badisa at least two.

Many of these organisations have provincial affiliates, adding more name variations to cross-reference when trying to track grants.

Another problem in tracking grants is that while organisations used as “conduits” to funnel grants to smaller nonprofit organisations are recorded, the ultimate beneficiaries are not.

Another inconsistency is between the reporting of grants in some categories and the total amounts allocated to each category of grants (charities; arts, culture and national heritage; sport and recreation; and miscellaneous).

We found 20 inconsistencies compared to reported totals and line items in the commission’s annual reports.