Broke Prasa to pump R1bn into bank that helped Zuma ‘pay back the money’​

Cash-strapped Prasa is investing R1-billion with the bank that lent President Jacob Zuma R7.8-million to “pay back the money” in the Nkandla scandal.

This is despite the bank not meeting the state entity’s investment requirements and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa itself struggling financially.

The Sunday Times has seen correspondence from Prasa’s former acting CEO Lindikhaya Zide confirming the state entity’s commitment to a R1-billion investment with a return of 8.25% per annum.

“We intend to commence with an investment of R1-billion only,” Zide wrote in a letter to VBS.

The Sunday Times has also reliably learnt that VBS sent Prasa a letter this week reminding it to effect payment of the first tranche by close of business on Friday February 2.