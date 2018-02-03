Danger ahead: alarm as predatory teachers prey on school children​

A teacher-priest arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old pupil in KwaZulu-Natal.

A Boksburg high school principal receiving oral sex in his office from two pupils and four older women — and filming the antics.

A school counsellor on trial in Pietermaritzburg for raping and sexually assaulting several boys.

And a Johannesburg high school water polo coach charged with rape, sexual assault and attempted murder.

For any parent entrusting the safety and wellbeing of their child to a school and its staff, it’s a litany of allegations that makes for grim reading.

In the first case, the teacher — arrested on Wednesday at his new school after being fired by the school where one of the alleged assaults took place — will make his second court appearance next week.