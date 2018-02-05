Hlaudi Motsoeneng 'happy and enjoying life'‚ fights on

Former broadcasting boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng's lawyer wants more time to be set aside for an arbitration hearing over his dismissal from the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The arbitration process was due to start at the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) on Monday but his lawyer Zola Majavu said the matter was postponed by agreement between all parties.

"The matter has been postponed indefinitely by agreement between the parties for collegial reasons which I am not at liberty to go into‚" Majavu said.