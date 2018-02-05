Rohde faces arrest after he failed to appear in court for his wife's murder

Murder accused businessman Jason Rohde could be arrested and brought to court in the next two hours after he failed to attend his trial on Monday morning.

His counsel Pete Mihalik told the court that Rohde had been admitted to hospital and asked for a seven-day postponement. He handed in two medical reports‚ which he asked the court to keep confidential. But Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe would have none of it. She said there was no medical certificate and evidence that he is unfit to attend court.

"I will leave it in your hands whether you want him to be arrested from hospital and brought to court‚" Mihalik told the judge.