Jason Rohde‚ who is on trial at the High Court in Cape Town for the murder of his wife Susan‚ was rearrested on Tuesday.

Rohde’s lawyer‚ Daniel Witz‚ told TimesLive: “Our client has been arrested and is being held at the Stellenbosch police station.”

Earlier‚ Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe issued a warrant of arrest for the former property executive to attend an inquiry on Wednesday into his breach of bail conditions.

Rohde failed to appear in court on Monday‚ when his trial was supposed to resume for the first time since November.

His four advocates‚ led by Pete Mihalik‚ asked for a seven-day postponement to allow the businessman to recuperate from an undisclosed illness.

But Salie-Hlophe said the information presented to her was insufficient. Three medical reports presented to her did not include a medical certificate explaining why Rohde was not fit to attend his trial‚ she said.