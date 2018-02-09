Armed private guards patrol stand by for Mark Lifman court appearance

Heavily armed private security guards patrolled outside Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Friday ahead of the appearance of alleged Cape Town mafioso Mark Lifman.

Sitting in court G‚ bouncer boss and Lifman associate André Naudé said he contracted Titanium Security for the court appearance and they were “ready for anything”.

Lifman was arrested at Cape Town International Airport on Wednesday after he arrived back in South Africa from Europe. He is being charged with pointing a firearm during an incident in March last year.

The complainant in the case is alleged extortion syndicate boss Nafiz Modack‚ who is fighting for bail in a case connected to a conflict between two security groups trying take control of Cape Town’s nightclubs.

One group is controlled by Modack‚ the more established one by Lifman. The two groups have been fighting over turf since March last year and numerous people have been injured or killed in attacks on nightclubs.