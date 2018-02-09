News

Armed private guards patrol stand by for Mark Lifman court appearance

09 February 2018 - 10:08 By Aron Hyman
Mark Lifman. File Photo.
Mark Lifman. File Photo.
Image: Shelley Christians/The Times.

Heavily armed private security guards patrolled outside Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Friday ahead of the appearance of alleged Cape Town mafioso Mark Lifman.

Sitting in court G‚ bouncer boss and Lifman associate André Naudé said he contracted Titanium Security for the court appearance and they were “ready for anything”.

Lifman was arrested at Cape Town International Airport on Wednesday after he arrived back in South Africa from Europe. He is being charged with pointing a firearm during an incident in March last year.

The complainant in the case is alleged extortion syndicate boss Nafiz Modack‚ who is fighting for bail in a case connected to a conflict between two security groups trying take control of Cape Town’s nightclubs.

One group is controlled by Modack‚ the more established one by Lifman. The two groups have been fighting over turf since March last year and numerous people have been injured or killed in attacks on nightclubs.

READ MORE:

Alleged mafioso Mark Lifman 'stuck in a cell on a cold concrete floor'

Alleged Cape Town mafioso Mark Lifman was arrested at the Cape Town International Airport on Wednesday on a charge of pointing a firearm.
News
1 day ago

'Criminal war of words' sparks Cape Town court protest

A group of protesters gathered on Wednesday outside Cape Town Magistrate’s Court‚ where an alleged extortionist was accused of insulting one of Cape ...
News
2 days ago

Curses‚ threats‚ then an execution: Court hears tape of chilling call

“You’re a f ***ng dead bastard‚ you c***.” These were among the last words “steroid king” Brian Wainstein is purported to have said to alleged Cape ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Magashule should take action on Vrede Dairy farm project: Mkhwebane South Africa
  2. Bail denied for motorist arrested for killing JMPD police South Africa
  3. Group of 13 to be sentenced for R104m Witbank cash heist South Africa
  4. TIMES SELECT LATEST | Mantashe’s daughter 'defamed' | Coetzee's reasons | ... Ideas
  5. Armed private guards patrol stand by for Mark Lifman court appearance News

Latest Videos

SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
X