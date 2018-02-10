News

Ex-worker takes Woolies to CCMA

11 February 2018 - 00:20 By TANIA BROUGHTON
Sandra Teodosio says she was unfairly dismissed by Woolworths because of her multiple sclerosis, a condition affecting the nervous system.
Sandra Teodosio says she was unfairly dismissed by Woolworths because of her multiple sclerosis, a condition affecting the nervous system.
Image: Jackie Clausen

A Durban woman is taking on retail giant Woolworths,  claiming that  she was unfairly dismissed after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Sandra Teodosio is now challenging Woolworths at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration. 

The 43-year-old wants her job back and an order  that the company  discriminated  against her. She claims the company has policies for employees suffering from  illnesses but will not accommodate her condition.

In  June last year she was suspended from a job she was “passionate about”.

Charged with incapacity, she was fired after a disciplinary inquiry in July.


Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R56 per month or try our R15 day pass

Teodosio, who joined Woolworths in 2006, said that her neurologist had declared her fit to work.

She had been working  as the food department manager at the branch in Bulwer Road, Durban, when she was  diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a condition described as an “unpredictable, often disabling disease” of the central nervous system.

“Look at me,” Teodosio said. “I don’t look like a sick person. I don’t have a broken leg or arm. My disease is within me.”

Woolworths has disputed  her claims, saying  Teodosio was now unable to work flexible shifts as required from  managers. 

A Woolworths spokesman said the company had “done everything reasonably possible to accommodate Teodosio as per Woolworths practices in these matters and legislative requirements”.

Read the full story on the Sunday Times website

Most read

  1. Women accuse pastor of rape and assault​ News
  2. Ex-worker takes Woolies to CCMA News
  3. Police deny McBride arrest imminent‚ Ipid claims 'Phahlane protection squad' at ... South Africa
  4. TIMES SELECT LATEST | Mantashe’s daughter 'defamed' | Coetzee's reasons | ... Ideas
  5. SA athletes assaulted in apparent student race attack South Africa

Latest Videos

#Zexit: Zuma’s week that was
#Zexit- South Africans have a laugh at the expense of Jacob Zuma
X