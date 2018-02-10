Ex-worker takes Woolies to CCMA

A Durban woman is taking on retail giant Woolworths, claiming that she was unfairly dismissed after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Sandra Teodosio is now challenging Woolworths at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

The 43-year-old wants her job back and an order that the company discriminated against her. She claims the company has policies for employees suffering from illnesses but will not accommodate her condition.

In June last year she was suspended from a job she was “passionate about”.

Charged with incapacity, she was fired after a disciplinary inquiry in July.