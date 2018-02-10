Ex-worker takes Woolies to CCMA
A Durban woman is taking on retail giant Woolworths, claiming that she was unfairly dismissed after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
Sandra Teodosio is now challenging Woolworths at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.
The 43-year-old wants her job back and an order that the company discriminated against her. She claims the company has policies for employees suffering from illnesses but will not accommodate her condition.
In June last year she was suspended from a job she was “passionate about”.
Charged with incapacity, she was fired after a disciplinary inquiry in July.
Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R56 per month or try our R15 day pass
Teodosio, who joined Woolworths in 2006, said that her neurologist had declared her fit to work.
She had been working as the food department manager at the branch in Bulwer Road, Durban, when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a condition described as an “unpredictable, often disabling disease” of the central nervous system.
“Look at me,” Teodosio said. “I don’t look like a sick person. I don’t have a broken leg or arm. My disease is within me.”
Woolworths has disputed her claims, saying Teodosio was now unable to work flexible shifts as required from managers.
A Woolworths spokesman said the company had “done everything reasonably possible to accommodate Teodosio as per Woolworths practices in these matters and legislative requirements”.
• Read the full story on the Sunday Times website
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE