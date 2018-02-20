News

Police find 8 more missing Esidimeni patients‚ says Bloom

20 February 2018 - 10:24 By Timeslive
Life Esidimeni. File photo
Image: Google Photo

Eight more of the 62 former Life Esidimeni patients who were listing as missing during the arbitration hearings have been traced to facilities in Orange Farm and KwaThema‚ says Jack Bloom‚ a Democratic Alliance member of the provincial legislature.

He said he had been notified by the police.

Four of the patients were found at the Thuli Home Centre in Orange Farm and two were found at the San Michele Mental Institution in KwaThema‚ he said. "One patient was taken to an unknown institution according to his nephew‚ and another was moved by her mother who refuses to say where she is but confirms she is still alive."

The police have now resolved 13 of the 62 missing person cases that Bloom opened with the SAPS last month‚ including one who is deceased for unexplained reasons.

"This leaves 49 who still need to be found‚" Bloom added.

