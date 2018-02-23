Would you have hired Steve Jobs before Apple? Check out his job application

A job application filled out by Steve Jobs more than four decades ago that reflects the Apple founder's aspirations to work in technology and design will go up for auction next month.

With an estimated value of about $50,000 (R582,885), the one-page application from 1973, complete with spelling and punctuation errors, lists his name as "Steven jobs" and address as "reed college," the Oregon college he attended briefly, Boston auction house RR Auction said on Thursday.

Under a section titled "Special Abilities," Jobs wrote "tech or design engineer. digital.—from Bay near Hewitt-Packard," a reference to pioneering California technology company Hewlett-Packard.

The document does not state what position Jobs was applying for. Jobs and friend Steve Wozniak founded Apple about three years later. Jobs died of cancer in 2011 at the age of 56.

Though Jobs responded on the form that he had a driver's license, he said his access to transportation was "possible, but not probable." Next to "Phone:" he wrote "none."