The triathlete from Chesterville in Durban who was attacked by three men who attempted to cut one of his legs off using a handsaw in the early hours of Tuesday morning‚ Mhlengi Gwala‚ has successfully undergone surgery and awoken to an outpouring of support.

He was admitted to a private hospital after the horror attack.

Hoping to raise funds for Gwala's medical treatment‚ JP Valverde from My Project Generator set up a BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign. In a few short hours‚ the crowdfunding campaign surpassed the R150‚000 mark as fellow athletes and South Africans opened their hearts and sent messages of support to the athlete who was then undergoing surgery.