Protests grip Sacramento after video of cops shooting unarmed black man goes viral

Hundreds of people took to the streets in Sacramento, California, after video footage of police killing an unarmed black man in a hail of bullets was released.

The footage was captured by body cameras worn by officers involved in the shooting which took place on Sunday. It shows Stephon Clark holding an object that was later revealed to be his cellphone. He was shot 20 times.

The video was released by police late on Wednesday and it soon went viral on the internet.

WARNING: Graphic content shows Clark being gunned down