NASA pushes back giant space telescope launch to 2020

The Webb telescope will be the most powerful ever built - about 100 times more sensitive than Hubble - and is to be deployed on a mission to give astronomers an unprecedented glimpse at the first galaxies that formed in the early universe.

The highly-anticipated equipment "currently is undergoing final integration and test phases that will require more time to ensure a successful mission," NASA said in a statement.

"Webb's previously revised 2019 launch window now is targeted for approximately May 2020."

NASA said that once a new launch date was finalised, it would "provide a cost estimate that may exceed the projected $8 billion development cost."

Acting NASA Administrator Robert Lightfoot called the Webb project "the highest priority project for the agency's Science Mission Directorate, and the largest international space science project in US history."