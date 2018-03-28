No escape for Mozambique as debt troubles mount

Maleiane presented options including a massive write-down, low interest rates until 2023 and a partial swap for a local long-term debt.

All his proposals were dismissed by the Global Group of Mozambique Bondholders, which says it represents most of the holders of the Eurobond debt and commercial loans to state-owned companies.

The bondholders sharply criticised the proposed repayment plans, saying "the main lines of debt restructuring do not serve to start any conversation leading to a workable resolution".

Mozambique was forced to admit in 2016 that the loans had been kept secret and were spent on maritime and military ships and equipment.

The government later said it did not disclose the huge loans as they were a matter of national security, allegedly linked to unrest between 2013 and 2016 that echoed the country's civil war, which ended in 1992.

Waiting for the windfall

The debts were supposed to be repaid via an anticipated windfall from recently discovered natural gas deposits - but that has so far failed to materialise.

Mozambique's latest repayment proposals "were specially prepared for creditors, ignoring everything else", Celeste Banze, of the Mozambique Public Integrity Centre, told AFP.

"It threatens the wellbeing of the Mozambican people in the present and in the future.

"The government has overly optimistic expectations regarding the collection of revenues from gas that may or may not be effective given price volatility."