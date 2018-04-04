Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says he has only learned indirectly about an apparent investigation into his affairs by the Hawks‚ but he is willing to show police his financial records.

"Ordinarily‚ we refrain from issuing rebuttals‚ but it has become important to set the record straight‚ since in this case‚ silence may no longer be golden.

“While there hasn't been any official communication from the Hawks or other related government agencies to this effect‚ Prophet Bushiri largely welcomes this inquest‚ to put to rest the wild allegations that have been making the rounds‚ often promoted by some faceless group‚ who are bent on dragging the name of the church and the man of God in the mud‚” the church said in an official statement.