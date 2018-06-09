Three cabinet ministers claim phones were bugged during Arthur Fraser era
The inspector-general of intelligence has confirmed he is investigating claims by three cabinet ministers that their phones were bugged during controversial spy boss Arthur Fraser’s leadership of the State Security Agency.
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande, Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi and SACP second general secretary Solly Mapaila have approached inspector-general Setlhomamaru Dintwe.
Dintwe’s office said Gigaba lodged a complaint on May 4 about his cellphone communications being unlawfully intercepted, “although the complaint is based on an incident that apparently took place in 2017”. This was while Gigaba was minister of finance.
Mapaila confirmed to the Sunday Times that the entire SACP leadership — excluding Jeremy Cronin — had obtained expert confirmation that their cellphones were being tapped.
They complained to then state security minister David Mahlobo, as well as the inspector-general of intelligence.
Last August, the SACP again complained to the inspector-general of intelligence about the disclosure of Mapaila’s cellphone records to a fake news site.
[Arthur Fraser] has files on everyone, and so he is treated with kid glovesDA’s John Steenhuisen
The DA’s John Steenhuisen described Fraser as the “J Edgar Hoover of South African politics”.
“He has files on everyone, and so he is treated with kid gloves.”
He said this was why Ramaphosa had agreed to appoint Fraser as Correctional Services commissioner, and why on Friday he had filed a notice to oppose the DA’s high court challenge against the appointment.
Ramaphosa was the target of apparent unlawful interception in September last year, when his private e-mails were leaked to media as part of a campaign to suggest he was a “blesser” involved in multiple relationships with young women. Both he and his wife denied the claims.
“There is no doubt in my mind that the e-mails hacked from President Ramaphosa’s personal account ... were obtained through state intelligence,” Steenhuisen said.
“And this is why Fraser will never be held accountable, because he has information about the president, and many people in his government.”
Read the full story in Sunday Times.
