Three cabinet ministers claim phones were bugged during Arthur Fraser era

The inspector-general of intelligence has confirmed he is investigating claims by three cabinet ministers that their phones were bugged during controversial spy boss Arthur Fraser’s leadership of the State Security Agency.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande, Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi and SACP second general secretary Solly Mapaila have approached inspector-general Setlhomamaru Dintwe.

Dintwe’s office said Gigaba lodged a complaint on May 4 about his cellphone communications being unlawfully intercepted, “although the complaint is based on an incident that apparently took place in 2017”. This was while Gigaba was minister of finance.

Mapaila confirmed to the Sunday Times that the entire SACP leadership — excluding Jeremy Cronin — had obtained expert confirmation that their cellphones were being tapped.

They complained to then state security minister David Mahlobo, as well as the inspector-general of intelligence.

Last August, the SACP again complained to the inspector-general of intelligence about the disclosure of Mapaila’s cellphone records to a fake news site.