News

PIC’s Dan Matjila in Pretty mess, court told

17 June 2018 - 00:00 By GRAEME HOSKEN
PIC CEO Dan Matjila.
PIC CEO Dan Matjila.
Image: JAMES OATWAY

Public Investment Corporation boss Dan Matjila allegedly asked a company that had been granted loans through the PIC to pay off his girlfriend’s R300,000 debt. This is among the claims in documents filed by UDM leader Bantu Holomisa in the High Court in Pretoria this week.

Holomisa is seeking to have Matjila suspended and to prevent the PIC board from taking any decisions against the CEO, because of conflicts of interest.

In his documents, Holomisa claims board meeting minutes detailing claims of improper behaviour were “sanitised” by cutting out controversial portions. He also claims an investigation into Matjila was restricted to exclude his relationship with alleged girlfriend, Pretty Louw.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.


Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R56 per month or try our R15 day pass

Most read

  1. Transnet locomotives deal comes back to haunt Brian Molefe News
  2. PIC’s Dan Matjila in Pretty mess, court told News
  3. Car bomb kills 20 during Eid ceasefire in east Afghanistan World
  4. Limpopo police bust suspected ‘drug lord’ South Africa
  5. Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
X