Fearless journalism bags awards and honours for Tiso Blackstar Group

Every day, Tiso Blackstar Group carries the responsibility of delivering credible news to millions. Our readers trust us to inform, inspire and delight, and to give them a platform for their voices to be heard.

Our newspaper brands, including the Sunday Times, Business Day and Sowetan, are part of South Africa's heritage, and our media brands set the national agenda. Through a range of print, digital and mobile products, we bring the facts to a world flooded with fake news.

We're honoured to have received 19 finalists across eight of our brands for the 2018 Sikuvile Journalism Awards, for which the winners will be announced on September 13. We believe it is a testament to the passion and commitment we have for delivering news that matters to every South African.