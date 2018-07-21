Hawks go after Themba Maseko

A key witness in Judge Raymond Zondo’s inquiry into state capture is being investigated by the Hawks over a contract signed 13 years ago.

Themba Maseko had a case opened against him in February last year after he told the Sunday Times that former president Jacob Zuma had asked him to help the Gupta brothers. At the time he was CEO of the Government Communication and Information System.

The Hawks’ investigation relates to an IT contract Maseko signed when he was director-general of the Department of Public Works.

The current director-general, Sam Vukela, is understood to have told investigators the auditor-general found no evidence of wrongdoing at the time.

But in the past two months Maseko has been questioned twice at the Hawks headquarters in Pretoria.

Maseko declined to speak to the Sunday Times about the inquiry, other than saying he was “surprised” when the Hawks contacted him.

“My focus right now is my coming testimony to the Zondo inquiry,” he said.

Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi said he was not aware of the investigation.

