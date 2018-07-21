Police in KwaMashu north of Durban have arrested six suspected vigilantes aged between 20 and 35 for alleged kidnapping and assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police said members were patrolling along Mqanduli Road‚ F section‚ KwaMashu‚ when they noticed a silver Toyota Tazz with six suspicious looking occupants.

“The members intercepted the said vehicle and upon searching the vehicle and the boot‚ police discovered a male with severe injuries to the body. The suspects were also found in possession of hammers‚ sticks and a baseball bat suspected to be used in the commission of crime.

“The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention. The suspects will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court next week‚” police said.

They warned that acts of vigilantism would not be tolerated in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We are appealing to community members not to take law into their own hands. Anyone who has information about any criminal activities should contact their local police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. #ReportCrime.”