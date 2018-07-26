On the eve of Jacob Zuma’s third court appearance on corruption charges‚ a handful of his faithful supporters had braved a cold Pietermaritzburg night and gathered on the steps of the courthouse.

His acolytes - including business forum members and clergymen - are expected to hold vigil throughout the night ahead of the former president’s appearance in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Zuma had twice previously on corruption charges‚ albeit in the Durban High Court.

By about 9.30pm on Thursday‚ about 100 people had gathered at Freedom Square Park‚ despite event organisers touting attendance figures in the thousands.