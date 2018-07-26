News

Zuma backers descend on ‘Maritzburg ahead of his court appearance

26 July 2018 - 21:45 By Jeff Wicks
Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma dance outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday night ahead of the former president's court appearance on Friday.
Image: Jackie Clausen

On the eve of Jacob Zuma’s third court appearance on corruption charges‚ a handful of his faithful supporters had braved a cold Pietermaritzburg night and gathered on the steps of the courthouse.

His acolytes - including business forum members and clergymen - are expected to hold vigil throughout the night ahead of the former president’s appearance in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Zuma had twice previously on corruption charges‚ albeit in the Durban High Court.

By about 9.30pm on Thursday‚ about 100 people had gathered at Freedom Square Park‚ despite event organisers touting attendance figures in the thousands.

Come morning‚ the group is expected to re-gather at Dales Park and then march in support of the embattled Zuma. This mirrors the show of support at both of his prior appearances.

Earlier in the evening‚ a vehicle convey made its way to Pietermaritzburg‚ with supporters wearing ANC and pro-Zuma regalia and waving flags as their showed their backing for the former president. The convey followed the same route as the planned march on Friday‚ from Dales Park to the court.

- Additional reporting by Jackie Clausen.

