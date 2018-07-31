The City of Johannesburg will release 71 properties‚ consisting of 119 erven‚ for development in and around the inner city - mostly to benefit the poor who live in the Central Business District (CBD).

Last week‚ the city’s property agent‚ the City of Joburg Company‚ called for a Request For Proposal (RFP) from developers to submit proposals for the long-term leases and development of properties in areas such as Vrededorp‚ Jeppestown‚ Johannesburg Inner City‚ Yeoville‚ Turfontein‚ Marhalltown‚ Fairview and Salisbury.

The long-term leases and developments would be for different types of projects‚ with a special emphasis on mixed-rental residential.

Earlier this year‚ the council approved a resolution to make 71 city-owned properties available for the purpose of creating quality low income housing within the inner city.

Mayoral spokesman Luyanda Mfeka said this was in addition to 13 other properties which were made available for the same purpose late last year.

“To guarantee oversight as well as ensure that unscrupulous developers do not benefit at the expense of the city and its residents‚ buildings will be provided on long-term leases of 50 years‚ ensuring that the buildings are developed and that rentals cater to low income households‚” said Mfeka.

He added that one of the biggest challenges faced in the inner city was access to affordable housing and an increase in the number of hijacked buildings.