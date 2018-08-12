Two men arrested at an abalone drying plant in Parow

Two men were arrested in Parow in the Western Cape on Sunday morning for being in possession of abalone.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said police‚ acting on a tip-off‚ visited the premises in Parow - believed to be a drying plant - where two men in their twenties were arrested for being in possession of abalone valued at R3.5-million.

The suspects are due to make a court appearance in Bellville once they have been charged.