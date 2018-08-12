Two men arrested at an abalone drying plant in Parow
12 August 2018 - 16:03
Two men were arrested in Parow in the Western Cape on Sunday morning for being in possession of abalone.
Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said police‚ acting on a tip-off‚ visited the premises in Parow - believed to be a drying plant - where two men in their twenties were arrested for being in possession of abalone valued at R3.5-million.
The suspects are due to make a court appearance in Bellville once they have been charged.