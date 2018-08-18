Dlodlo puts ministers on downsize diet

Public service & administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo has approached President Cyril Ramaphosa for help in reining cabinet ministers who have defied calls to trim their bloated offices.

Dlodlo wrote to her cabinet colleagues warning them that they were only allowed 10 staff in their offices and two advisers, but only half of the executive responded.

“All I can do is write to the president and say, ‘If you want to take action on this, you can’,” she told the Sunday Times.

“But what I can also do is take action on the directors-general because they know it’s illegal to have over and above [the number of staff] … you are expected to have,” she said.

Dlodlo said she wrote two letters to ministers, reminding them that they are only allowed two advisers each, and asking for a list of people in their ministries.

She said ministers ought to be saving the government money at a time when it is trying to cut back R30.2bn off its wage bill.

