Zuma could take stand at Zondo inquiry

The commission of inquiry into state capture wants former president Jacob Zuma to respond to allegations that he actively lobbied for the Guptas to receive government business.

The commission — which gets under way in Johannesburg on Monday — wants Zuma to tell his own version and has given him the option to give evidence in person.

It would be the first time Zuma has responded under oath to questions about his role in state capture. He has previously denied playing a role in enriching the Guptas.

He may call witnesses to testify in his favour. If the commission agrees to a request from the Guptas’ lawyer, Zuma’s legal team may be given the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses who implicate him in state capture.

Zuma and Ajay Gupta are expected to be implicated in testimony to be presented by the first round of witnesses this week.

The Sunday Times understands that Zuma has been informed that he has been implicated in unlawful and improper conduct that also includes the violation of his constitutional obligations.

