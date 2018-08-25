More damning revelations of how public works is splurging on ministers’ homes

Cabinet ministers are eating at dining tables that cost more than a small car.

Public works officials have been summoned to tell parliament’s standing committee on public accounts about the hefty prices of furniture used at ministers’ homes.

One invoice, seen by the Sunday Times and sent to public works by Huracãn, the company contracted to supply furniture, includes a R100,800 dining room rug, four scatter cushions for a child’s bedroom at R861 each, totalling R3,444, R25,200 for a child’s bed headboard and R18,900 for a guest room chair.

Another document, drawn up by officials, gives details of the cost to furnish the main bedroom in a minister’s house in Pretoria. It includes a mahogany dining table for R84,000, 10 dining chairs totalling R157,000, R63,000 for a mahogany king-size bed and R44,100 for two three-drawer mahogany pedestals.

The revelations come after the department admitted to parliament this week it had three houses in Cape Town kitted out with braai areas costing R500,000.

