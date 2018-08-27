1302: The number of mothers aged 10-14 who gave birth in SA last year
27 August 2018 - 13:45
Statistics South Africa's report on birth registrations for 2017 has just been released.
It shows that 3261 babies were registered to mothers who were between the ages of 10 and 14. Of these, 1302 were born in 2017 with a further 1959 born earlier but only registered in 2017. A table included in the report, 'Recorded live births 2017' revealed the shocking statistic:
The statistic was derived from a form that is filled in to register births. "Form BI-24 makes provision for the inclusion of the mother’s details making it possible to derive the mother’s age at birth of her child," the report said.