Acclaimed surgeon Ridwan Mia’s former lover accuses him of forced abortion

02 September 2018 - 00:47 By GRAEME HOSKEN
Dr Ridwan Mia.
Image: KEVIN SUTHERLAND

A leading plastic surgeon is under investigation for allegedly causing his mistress to abort her child without her knowledge.

Ridwan Mia, who won worldwide acclaim in 2012 for pioneering skin grafts on three-year-old burn victim Pippie Kruger, is alleged to have inserted an abortion pill into the woman during foreplay in his Sandton Mediclinic rooms in July.

Police are investigating a charge of sexual assault and the Health Professionals Council of SA confirmed that it was reviewing a complaint against Mia.

The doctor told the Sunday Times he was the victim of a shakedown. He admitted having an affair with the woman but said she had wanted the abortion and had demanded R15m from him to withdraw her complaint.

Documents that form part of the criminal investigation show the woman provided the police with WhatsApp messages and recordings of cellphone conversations with Mia on the night of the alleged assault.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.


