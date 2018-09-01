Former spy bosses give insider take on botched 2009 investigation into Guptas

The US warned SA about the Guptas’ dodgy deals as far back as 2009, SA’s former spy bosses have revealed.

The warning led to an investigation by South African intelligence agencies, which concluded that the family was a threat to national security.

For the first time, former spy bosses Gibson Njenje, Moe Shaik and Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka have broken their silence, giving the Sunday Times a blow-by-blow account of their investigation of the Guptas.

They have lifted the lid off how the heads of SA’s intelligence agencies tried to caution former president Jacob Zuma that his relationship with the Guptas was undermining national security.

They describe how they were alarmed to learn in the course of their investigation about the scale of the Guptas’ involvement in Zuma’s first cabinet reshuffle in 2010.

Njenje, the former head of the National Intelligence Agency, said the CIA had contacted him asking about the Guptas and wanting to know why they were interested in mining uranium.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.