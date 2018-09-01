Hawk down: Jonas testimony at state capture inquiry leads to Mnonopi suspension

The first head has rolled as the Hawks move to root out corruption within the elite crime-fighting unit.

The head of the Hawks’ anti-corruption unit, Maj-Gen Zinhle Mnonopi, was suspended on Thursday following allegations made by Mcebisi Jonas at the state capture inquiry that she tried to force him to sign a false statement to halt a police investigation into the Guptas.

“The investigation has started, which is what informed me to make a decision,” Hawks boss Godfrey Lebeya told the Sunday Times.

Lebeya, who was appointed in June, said he had put together a team to monitor evidence given at the inquiry and would take action against officers implicated.

Advocate Vincent Maleka SC, a member of the commission’s legal team, said this week that Jonas, former MP Vytjie Mentor and former government spokesperson Themba Maseko had all testified about the conduct and behaviour of the Hawks.

