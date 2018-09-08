SIU head vows to deal an even hand to officials and politicians alike who played a role in dodgy SAP IT contract

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is not ruling out the involvement of politicians in alleged irregularities and corruption in the awarding of a R500m IT contract in the department of water and sanitation.

The SIU head, advocate Andy Mothibi, told the Sunday Times this week that his unit would not allow junior officials to take the fall and that politicians would not be spared as the unit investigates the tender awarded to IT giant SAP.

The SIU is investigating claims that kickbacks amounting to R35m were paid to officials in the department during Nomvula Mokonyane’s tenure as minister of water and sanitation.

“If our investigations lead us to a political player, we will investigate that,” said Mothibi.

Investigators found prima facie evidence of corruption in relation to the SAP tender, and Mothibi wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking the head of state to sign a proclamation for the unit to investigate the contract.

“Our hand will be even,” said Mothibi, adding that it doesn’t matter if companies and politicians implicated in corruption are “big or small”, they will be pursued by the unit.

