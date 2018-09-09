The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) on Sunday expressed its displeasure at not receiving responses from the departments of justice and correctional services and transport concerning its members’ concerns.

On July 13‚ the union embarked on a national march and presented a number of memorandums to the justice and correctional services department‚ the police service‚ the health department and the transport department.

They had given all the departments 14 working days to respond to their demands.

One of the demands to the police department was that there should be a single police service.

Popcru noted in its memorandum that the national police commissioner only had control over the national and provincial police service and had no say over municipal policing.

In its memorandum to justice and correctional services minister Michael Masutha‚ Popcru had demanded that there should be employment of adequate personnel in prisons.

In a media briefing on Sunday following its special NEC meeting at the weekend‚ Popcru general secretary Nkosinathi Theledi said following the delivery of memorandums in Pretoria‚ it had only received responses from the police and the health department.