The Smokehouse and Grill restaurant in Braamfontein has been forced to close its doors as a result of the reaction to the racism scandal involving businessman Adam Catzavelos‚ who previously held a minority stake in the restaurant.

The restaurant said on Sunday this was despite the fact that Catzavelos had no operational involvement in the restaurant.

Catzavelos catapulted to notoriety last month after a video of him using the k-word to celebrate the fact that there were no black people around him on a beach holiday went viral.

In a statement‚ The Smokehouse and Grill said that the actions of the EFF‚ who had invaded the restaurant on Thursday‚ had further compounded bad trading conditions‚ forcing it to close its doors‚ resulting in the loss of 29 jobs.

It said the EFF had threatened The Smokehouse and Grill staff members‚ “even surrounding one manager holding steak knives they had picked up from the restaurant tables”.

According to the restaurant‚ Catzavelos had been fired from the family business‚ with immediate effect‚ on August 21‚ the day his comments had came to the restaurant’s and the public’s attention‚ and more than two weeks before the EFF had decided to mobilise against the restaurant.

“On August 22 2018‚ the company publicly disassociated itself from his utterances via a media statement‚ informing the market he had been dismissed and that his shareholding in the family business and The Smokehouse and Grill was being unwound.