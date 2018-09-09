A 43-year-old suspect has handed himself over to police in Sundumbili in KwaZulu-Natal in connection with the killing of a policewoman who was allegedly shot dead after a domestic dispute.

The victim was identified as Sergeant Nonhlanhla Lindiwe Mazibuko‚ 40‚ who was stationed at the Mandeni police station.

The incident occurred at about 5.30pm on Saturday.

“She sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and died at the scene‚” police said.

“The 43-year-old suspect later handed himself over to the police and will appear in court soon. A firearm suspected to be used in the commission of crime was also seized by police. Police at Sundumbili are investigating a case of murder‚” police added.

The acting provincial commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal‚ Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi condemned the killing‚ saying the South African Police Service had been “robbed of yet another foot soldier in such an unnecessary and tragic manner”.