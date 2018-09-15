Ace Magashule expected to get dressing down about secret Zuma meetings

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s version of what took place in two clandestine meetings in Durban last week has been contradicted by co-conspirators present in the meetings.

Insiders who attended the two meetings, at the Beverly Hills last Wednesday and at the Maharani last Thursday, said the group met with former president Jacob Zuma to update him on the fightback plan against President Cyril Ramaphosa that they had discussed.

In addition to challenging the Nasrec conference outcome, the group discussed how they could populate the ANC’s lists for seats in parliament and provincial legislatures with members who were opposed to Ramaphosa.

They also endorsed Thanduxolo Sabelo as their preferred candidate for the presidency of the youth league.

An unrepentant leader who attended both Durban meetings — and who asked not to be named — confirmed that the meeting with Zuma was to report back to him on discussions.

“We are not happy with [the] factional conduct by the other side, which is relentlessly pursuing our forces,” said the leader.

Magashule is expected to be held to account at a national working committee meeting tomorrow.

His explanation that it was a mere coincidence that other leaders were present did not convince ANC leaders, who forced him to admit to the meeting in the media this week.

