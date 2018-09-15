DA insiders left stunned after Mmusi Maimane puts name forward for Western Cape premiership

A DA press conference scheduled for today to announce premier Helen Zille’s successor was postponed after party leader Mmusi Maimane nominated himself to take her place.

Party leaders said they were stunned when Maimane put his name forward, snubbing candidates who were chosen through vigorous internal processes.

Maimane’s move is seen as an admission that the ANC would retain power after the national elections next year.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said he was surprised by Maimane’s decision and expressed his reservations during a meeting on Friday night.

DA insiders said following the party’s selection process, Western Cape economic opportunities MEC Alan Winde emerged as the No 1 candidate, with MP David Maynier as No 2 while human settlements MEC Madikizela coming at No 3.

Maimane’s spokesperson, Portia Adams, said there was not final decision on the matter.

“His key consideration is what is best for the DA and for the residents of the Western Cape. He is still considering the matter and is in extensive discussions with party structures.

“There are a number of outstanding possible local candidates for this role, and he has reached no final decision as yet,” said Adams.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.