Revealed: How Bosasa helped Hlaudi Motsoeneng pay hefty SABC legal bill

Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s R1.2m share of a legal bill incurred over the wrongful dismissal of eight SABC employees was paid by a company allegedly strong-armed by then-president Jacob Zuma.

Motsoeneng, the axed SABC COO, confirmed that Bosasa — now African Global Operations — settled the bill but would not say who had asked CEO Gavin Watson to come to his aid.

Sources told the Sunday Times that Zuma exerted pressure through his friend Dudu Myeni, the former SAA board chair.

While refusing to confirm or deny that Zuma had pushed for the payment, Motsoeneng told the Sunday Times: “I have known Zuma for many years, since my days as a reporter for the SABC, and our relationship has nothing to do with politics. If I support my president [Zuma] whenever he goes to court as a matter of principle, then why can’t he support me?”

Bosasa won state contracts worth billions, and was “was used as an ATM for politicians”, a source said.

The company said its board was appointing an independent party to investigate the allegations.

