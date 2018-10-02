DUT on alert after students’ allowance issues

Security at the Durban University of Technology have been placed on high alert in anticipation of student protests at the campus on Tuesday.

DUT media officer Nduduzo Ndlovu said management met with Student Representative Council (SRC) members on Monday with regard to a number of concerns. These included issues relating to SBUX allowances and private accommodation rental payments‚ both of which are administered by NSFAS‚ the National Students Financial Aid Scheme.

The SRC demanded that SBUX allowances be paid immediately. The university said in a statement that officials were negotiating with NSFAS but said that the delays were “out of the university’s control”.