DUT on alert after students’ allowance issues

02 October 2018 - 08:58 By Yasantha Naidoo
Image: Times Media

Security at the Durban University of Technology have been placed on high alert in anticipation of student protests at the campus on Tuesday.

DUT media officer Nduduzo Ndlovu said management met with Student Representative Council (SRC) members on Monday with regard to a number of concerns. These included issues relating to SBUX allowances and private accommodation rental payments‚ both of which are administered by NSFAS‚ the National Students Financial Aid Scheme.

The SRC demanded that SBUX allowances be paid immediately. The university said in a statement that officials were negotiating with NSFAS but said that the delays were “out of the university’s control”.

“Our engagement with NSFAS thus far‚ which has been via their Senior Managers‚ has indicated that 500 new DUT students were funded and those students will be paid by this week.”

The SRC also asked that students who have used up all their meal allowances in order to buy laptops must be given relief funds. Management said they could not consider this.

SRC deputy president Phumlani Sithole said they were meeting DUT management on Tuesday to continue to address the issues regarding SBUX.

