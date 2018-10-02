Radio station fires Sasha Martinengo for referring to Julius Malema as a 'monkey'

Hot91.9fm has fired presenter Sasha Martinengo after he referred to EFF leader Julius Malema as a 'monkey' on air.

The station's managing director, Lloyd Madurai, said in a statement: "This morning an unfortunate and completely unacceptable incident took place during the Breakfast Show whereby, during the course of the broadcast, a reference was made by anchor presenter, Sasha Martinengo, who said “[A]nd people still listen to this monkey,” referring to Mr. Julius Malema."

He said Martinengo had been removed from the station with immediate effect

"Notwithstanding the presenter’s immediate and unreserved apology, the station has forthwith elected to remove him from all involvement with the radio station with immediate effect. Furthermore, the station hereby issues a public apology to Mr. Malema and deeply regrets any adverse inference that the conduct of the presenter has had," he said.

Martinengo said on his official Twitter account: "I’m sorry if I offended anyone,but I stand by what I said. Anyone, irrespective of their race, colour, creed , religion, gender who disrespects a woman is a monkey."