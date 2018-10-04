News

Church leader arrested for raping a teenage congregant

04 October 2018 - 19:44 By Ernest Mabuza
The 28-year-old man appeared at the Mkhuhlu Magistrate’s Court and his case was postponed to October 11 2018 for a formal bail application.
The 28-year-old man appeared at the Mkhuhlu Magistrate’s Court and his case was postponed to October 11 2018 for a formal bail application.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A church leader in Mpumalanga was remanded in custody on Thursday after he was arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl‚ who is part of his congregation.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the 28-year-old man‚ who leads a church at Tshabalala near Hazyview‚ was arrested on Wednesday for the incident‚ which allegedly happened in August.

He appeared at the Mkhuhlu Magistrate’s Court and his case was postponed until next Thursday for a formal bail application.

“According to information at police disposal‚ the man reportedly communicated with the minor on social media and requested her to come to the church‚ so that he could pray for her.

“The girl then went to the church thinking she was going to be prayed for‚ but the man reportedly tried to rape her‚” Hlathi said.

Hlathi fruther added that a week later he reportedly called her to the church again. This time‚ he raped her.

“It is alleged that he intimidated the young girl not to tell anyone.”

Hlathi said police have called on the community‚ particularly the members of the congregation who may have fallen prey to the suspect‚ to go to the police station and report any incidents – believing that the teen might not be the man’s first victim.

READ MORE:

'Injured' Dros rape accused does not want bail

The man accused of raping a child in a restaurant toilet said on Tuesday he would not apply for bail.
News
2 days ago

Solution to SA rape crisis? Chemical castration‚ says ANCWL

The ANCs Women’s League (ANCWL) wants Parliament to adopt laws allowing convicted rapists to be forced to undergo chemical castration.
News
1 day ago

Journalist accused of raping child released on R2‚000 bail

The family of a girl who was allegedly raped by a journalist were stunned when he was released on R2‚000 bail in Cape Town on Monday.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Posting Christmas prezzies - better to send than receive Consumer Live
  2. 'A place of more': Cape Town on the hunt for international investors South Africa
  3. Church leader arrested for raping a teenage congregant News
  4. ‘Moment of truth’ jobs summit not about doing too many things at once to fix ... South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery
Video footage shows Andrew Turnbull assaulting ex girlfriend
X