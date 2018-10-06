'I should have told the president' — Nhlanhla Nene on Gupta meetings

The Finance Ministry is again in the balance which stems from a breach of trust between President Cyril Ramaphosa and minister Nhlanhla Nene over the latter’s private meetings with the Guptas and his failure to disclose the meetings.

There are now serious questions about Nene’s credibility, particularly whether the Guptas had any role in his previous deployments as minister and deputy minister of finance, and whether he at any stage acted under their instruction.

The Sunday Times has learnt that when he was reappointed to cabinet in February, Nene did not disclose to Ramaphosa that he had seven meetings with the Guptas during his previous stint as finance minister and as deputy minister before that.

In a detailed response to questions from the Sunday Times, Nene said he did not think that the meetings he had had with the Guptas were relevant for the purpose his my appointment but “looking back I should have informed the president then, or subsequently”.

Nene this week disclosed to the Zondo Commission investigating state capture that he held meetings with Ajay Gupta after being invited to Sahara Computers and later to the family’s Saxonwold compound.

