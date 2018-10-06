Jacob Zuma puts Forest Town home on the market

If you’re in the market for an “incredibly secure” five-bedroom home in Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, speak to Jacob Zuma.

The ex-president’s Forest Town home has gone on the market for R6.5m and can be viewed by appointment, according to estate agency Firzt Realty.

The house, with five bathrooms, four entertainment areas and a koppie in the garden, is where Zuma infamously showered after having sex with Fezekile “Khwezi” Ntsukela Kuzwayo in 2005. He was found not guilty of raping her.

Zuma’s spokesman, Vukile Mathabela, confirmed the sale but could not say why Zuma was selling the face brick home he bought for R3.6m in 2005.

The 76-year-old ex-president faces mounting legal costs. He is due back in the high court in Pietermaritzburg next month on corruption charges. At his last appearance, in July, it was disclosed that he had changed his long-time lawyer, Michael Hulley, because of costs.

