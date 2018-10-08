News

IN PICTURES | 34 years after Cyclone Domoina hit SA - shocking images of devastation

08 October 2018 - 12:11 By Staff Writer
A railway bridge washed away by the cyclone. Picture: PETER HUGHES
A railway bridge washed away by the cyclone. Picture: PETER HUGHES

Catagorised as a "Severe Tropical Storm", Cyclone Domoina wrought havoc from Mozambique to Swaziland with winds up to 100km/h and driving rains that caused record floods and the most rain in a 100 years where it crossed South Africa.

Lisa Hughes posted pictures her father, Peter Hughes took of the cyclone and they have been widely shared on Facebook. The pictures were taken as the family tried to make its way home but encountered flood damage wherever they went.

Here are some of the most revealing pictures with Lisa's amusing comments quoted in some of the captions:

"The storm hit us in Pongola on the 30th January 1984 (although had already hit parts of Transvaal and Swaziland a couple of days before). This is our first view of the Pongola River on the morning of the 31st when we started trying to drive home." Picture: PETER HUGHES
"The storm hit us in Pongola on the 30th January 1984 (although had already hit parts of Transvaal and Swaziland a couple of days before). This is our first view of the Pongola River on the morning of the 31st when we started trying to drive home." Picture: PETER HUGHES
Road damage. Picture: PETER HUGHES
Road damage. Picture: PETER HUGHES
"The main bridge over the Pongola River between Natal and Transvaal. Ummm... where's the bridge?" - Picture: PETER HUGHES
"The main bridge over the Pongola River between Natal and Transvaal. Ummm... where's the bridge?" - Picture: PETER HUGHES
"Yeah, guess we're not getting home that way today." Picture: PETER HUGHES
"Yeah, guess we're not getting home that way today." Picture: PETER HUGHES
"Brown water rafting anyone?" Picture: PETER HUGHES
"Brown water rafting anyone?" Picture: PETER HUGHES
"Alternative route we tried next: the bridge to Magudu and Vryheid. Guess we're not getting home that way either." Picture: PETER HUGHES
"Alternative route we tried next: the bridge to Magudu and Vryheid. Guess we're not getting home that way either." Picture: PETER HUGHES
Uprooted trees block the road. Picture: PETER HUGHES
Uprooted trees block the road. Picture: PETER HUGHES
"Let's try the road north to Piet Retief. Ok, maybe not." Picture: PETER HUGHES
"Let's try the road north to Piet Retief. Ok, maybe not." Picture: PETER HUGHES
"Well, since we can't drive home we'll have to fly. Light aircraft about to take off on the N2." Picture: PETER HUGHES
"Well, since we can't drive home we'll have to fly. Light aircraft about to take off on the N2." Picture: PETER HUGHES
"Our house is down there! We were incredibly lucky, because the flood waters reached our garden fence and went no further. Many of our friends in the village were not so lucky and lost everything." Picture: PETER HUGHES
"Our house is down there! We were incredibly lucky, because the flood waters reached our garden fence and went no further. Many of our friends in the village were not so lucky and lost everything." Picture: PETER HUGHES
"Others weren't so lucky..." Picture: PETER HUGHES
"Others weren't so lucky..." Picture: PETER HUGHES
"The main road through the village and parts of the golf course flooded." Picture: PETER HUGHES
"The main road through the village and parts of the golf course flooded." Picture: PETER HUGHES
"Water starting to gush over the high level bridge, which was still standing at this point." Picture: PETER HUGHES
"Water starting to gush over the high level bridge, which was still standing at this point." Picture: PETER HUGHES
"Our friends picking through the remains of their belongings after the water had receded." Picture: PETER HUGHES
"Our friends picking through the remains of their belongings after the water had receded." Picture: PETER HUGHES

Most read

  1. Legal issue delays case of alleged 'Krugersdorp killers' South Africa
  2. Charges provisionally withdrawn against Dramat and Sibiya South Africa
  3. WATCH | Elderly couple hijacked at gunpoint at petrol station South Africa
  4. BREAKING | Gardener, pilot killed after plane crashes into Midrand garden South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

'My wife's death is not in vain' Five days in protest-hit Westbury
Youngsta-led hip-hop brings diversity to Daisies
X