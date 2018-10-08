IN PICTURES | 34 years after Cyclone Domoina hit SA - shocking images of devastation

Catagorised as a "Severe Tropical Storm", Cyclone Domoina wrought havoc from Mozambique to Swaziland with winds up to 100km/h and driving rains that caused record floods and the most rain in a 100 years where it crossed South Africa.

Lisa Hughes posted pictures her father, Peter Hughes took of the cyclone and they have been widely shared on Facebook. The pictures were taken as the family tried to make its way home but encountered flood damage wherever they went.

Here are some of the most revealing pictures with Lisa's amusing comments quoted in some of the captions: