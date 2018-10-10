Shivambu refuses to answer questions over his brother’s VBS loan

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has refused to answer any questions about his brother’s alleged involvement in the R2bn looting of VBS Bank – an institution that he and his party have repeatedly defended.

The EFF released a statement late Wednesday in which the party said it “noted” the release of a South African Reserve Bank forensic report on VBS, a report which revealed how the bank had been defrauded of billions in municipal funds and taxpayers money.

Brian Shivambu – identified as Shivambu’s brother – has been named as an alleged recipient of over R16m of that loot.

But the EFF statement made no specific mention of him. Instead, it reiterated that “all who are responsible and illegally benefitted from the fraud must be criminally prosecuted immediately” and “blacklisted”.

“Above all, the law enforcement agencies must do all they can to ensure that all the money that can be recovered must be paid back in full, including attaching properties of the individuals who benefitted from the defrauding of the VBS,” the statement read.

Responding to TimesLIVE by text, Shivambu declined to refute that his brother had indeed been implicated in the VBS report.

“The EFF issued a statement,” he said. “Please refer to that”.