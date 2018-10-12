Responding to the preacher’s apology‚ he released an emotionally charged statement‚ saying he was happy to have been vindicated.

“For 27 long years I have yearned and begged and cried for just these three words (from the priest): ‘I am sorry.’

“I welcome that‚ finally‚ my truth has been acknowledged and it is now officially affirmed that I am not the liar I was made out to be for almost three decades‚” Segodisho wrote.

He said he was still hurt by the constant refusal by the priest and the church over the years to acknowledge his story.

“The deliberate absence of the acknowledgement of my pain‚ and this apology‚ has damaged me beyond recovery. I shall take it to my grave. His apology‚ late as it comes‚ gives me the peace my soul has been crying out for all along.

“I will need time to digest it and determine whether to accept it‚ forgive the man and march on to live what little is left of my life in peace and harmony‚” he said.

The priest‚ who is in an elderly care centre‚ faces possible extradition as Segodisho has opened a case of sexual assault with the police. The priest did not comment on the possibility of being extradited.

- SowetanLIVE