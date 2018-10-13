Driving Zulu queens: drivers accuse royals of being 'madams from hell'

King Goodwill Zwelithini’s six wives are being accused of being “madams from hell” by their drivers who have reported them to KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu.

Drivers claim the queens have been mistreating them by making them work odd hours and having to sleep in cars when accompanying them to shopping trips.

Five drivers assigned to King Zwelithini’s wives — Queen Sibongile MaDlamini, Queen Buhle MaMathe, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini, Queen Thandikela Ndlovu, Queen Nompumelelo Mchiza and Queen Zola Zelusiwe Mafu — lodged the complaint with Mchunu’s office in February and are now demanding action.

The drivers complained about not being promoted after working for the Zulu royals for years, their subsistence and travel claims not being paid immediately, and allowances not being reasonably adjusted.

They also took the issue to the general public service sector bargaining council, which has declared a dispute with the premier’s office.

Mchunu’s spokesperson, Cecil Msomi, said a meeting was held with the aggrieved drivers, who were advised about the department of public service and administration’s guidelines for drivers.

