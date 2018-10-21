Zondo commission subpoenas banks to get details of Gupta transactions with SOEs

Banks have been ordered to hand the Zondo commission details of transactions between the Guptas and state-owned companies.

Absa, Standard Bank, First National Bank and Nedbank have been served with subpoenas as the state capture inquiry intensifies its investigation into links between the Guptas and companies such as Eskom, Transnet and Denel.

Three of the four banks told the Sunday Times they would comply with the subpoenas, understood to name Gupta companies including Oakbay Resources, Tegeta Exploration & Resources and VR Laser Services, as well as associates such as Trillian Capital Partners.

Bank of Baroda is also expected to be summonsed. It continued to do business with Gupta entities after the big four banks closed their accounts in 2016, saying only last year that it would stop doing so.

The commission resumes on November 12, when deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo hears testimony from former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan. Pravin Gordhan, who now holds the portfolio, will testify three days later.

